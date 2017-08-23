TRAFFIC UPDATE: WIS 175 back open after 2-vehicle crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin 175 is back open after an earlier crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was not able to tell us if there were any injuries.

********

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Part of a state highway is shut down because of an early morning crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News Wisconsin 175 is blocked in both directions (north and southbound) at County Road TW. That's near Theresa, south of Lomira.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's office says two vehicles were involved and a medical helicopter, Flight for Life, has been called to the scene. There is no information yet on the extent of injuries.