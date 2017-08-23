Powerball jackpot hits $700 M ahead of Wednesday's drawing - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Powerball jackpot hits $700 M ahead of Wednesday's drawing

Posted: Updated:

(WKOW) -- The Powerball jackpot is estimated at $700 million ahead of the drawing Wednesday.

This would be the second largest jackpot in U.S. history. The pot grew after there was no grand prize winner in Saturday's drawing. 

It's not too late to get tickets. Powerball tickets are $2. The odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.