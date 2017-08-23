Daytime lane closures set for I-39/90 between Madison and Janesville

(WKOW) -- Daytime lane closures will begin Wednesday, August 23 on I-39/90 between Madison and Janesville.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., lanes will close as crews begin bridge inspections on 12 bridges on that stretch of highway. Both northbound and southbound lanes will be affected.

Delays are expected and motorists are urged to plan ahead and find other routes.

Similar lane closures will happen on Thursday, August 24 as well.