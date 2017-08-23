Typhoon hits Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA (WKOW) -- Normally a busy city, Hong Kong was halted on Wednesday by Typhoon Hato. The typhoon came within 37 miles of Hong Kong so it was considered a direct hit under Hong Kong's storm warning system. Weather authorities there raised the highest level hurricane signal. This is the first time in five years that this signal has been raised and it has only been used 14 other times since 1946.

Winds were sustained at 78 miles per hour with gusts up to 129 mph on some nearby islands. Shattered windows and flooded streets can be seen across the storm damaged area. Hundreds of flights were also canceled. Many train services were canceled and fishing boats returned to harbor. Waves were expected to be up to 33 feet high in the South China Sea.