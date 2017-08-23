RIGHT NOW: Leaking gas main turned off, roads back open in Sun Prairie

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department says We Energies has shut off the leaking pipe and all roads are open.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- We Energies and Sun Prairie police and fire agencies are on scene of a gas leak in Sun Prairie.

A We Energies confirms it has a crew near Blue Aster Blvd. and S. Grand Avenue because a gas main was hit. A spokeswoman says We Energy crews are trying to stop the flow of gas right now.

Grand Avenue between City Station and Hoepker was closed for a time, but the street has reopened. There still may be delays in the area.

The Sun Prairie Police Department says there is no danger to the public at this time.