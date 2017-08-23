Back-to-school hygiene checklist

MADISON (WKOW) -- Not only do kids need pencils and notebooks as they head back to school, but they might also be in need of new personal hygiene products.

On Thursday, Kyle LaFond, founder of American Provenance Products stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show us what items will help keep your kids feeling and smelling their best.

American Provenance is a Dane County-based producer of all-natural personal care products. The products include: deodorants, lotions, soaps and lip balms.

The entire line of American Provenance products is free of artificial ingredients, preservatives, artificial coloring, dyes and fragrances, meaning parents can feel better about not only what their kids are putting into their bodies, but what they are putting on their bodies.

