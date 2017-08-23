Sheriff's office names man shot and killed by deputy in Pardeeville

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Columbia County. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News the shooting happened in Pardeeville Monday night.

Columbia Co. deputy on leave after fatal officer-involved shooting in Pardeeville

State officials are now leading the investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Columbia County.

PARDEEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the man shot and killed by a deputy Monday night in Pardeeville was Thomas J. Selje, age 64.

The sheriff's office says there was an altercation and the responding deputy encountered gunfire from a home on Vince Street before shooting Selje.. The state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, and the sheriff's office says it is fully cooperating with state investigators.

The deputy who shot Selje is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.