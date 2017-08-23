Sheriff's office names man shot and killed by deputy in Pardeevi - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sheriff's office names man shot and killed by deputy in Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the man shot and killed by a deputy Monday night in Pardeeville was Thomas J. Selje, age 64.

The sheriff's office says there was an altercation and the responding deputy encountered gunfire from a home on Vince Street before shooting Selje.. The state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, and the sheriff's office says it is fully cooperating with state investigators.

The deputy who shot Selje is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

