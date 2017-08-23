Promoting sustainability, justice and peace through farming

TOWN OF SPRINGDALE (WKOW) -- For new farmers, jumping in head-first can be a high risk investment especially for those who are new to the U.S.

To help, a Dane County non-profit is dedicated to assisting new farmers, particularly immigrants. It grew out of a family mission to make the world a little brighter.

