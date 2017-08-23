Promoting sustainability, justice and peace through farming - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Promoting sustainability, justice and peace through farming

TOWN OF SPRINGDALE (WKOW) -- For new farmers, jumping in head-first can be a high risk investment especially for those who are new to the U.S.

To help, a Dane County non-profit is dedicated to assisting new farmers, particularly immigrants. It grew out of a family mission to make the world a little brighter.

Thursday on 27 News at 10, we're exploring 43 acres of rural Dane County that make up The Farley Center, devoted to peace, justice and sustainability through organic, collaborative farming.

