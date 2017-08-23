Wisconsin superintendent launches challenge against Walker - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin superintendent launches challenge against Walker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers says his years of experience leading schools in the state makes him the best Democratic candidate to challenge Republican Gov. Scott Walker for re-election next year.

Evers officially launched his candidacy on Wednesday.

He says in an interview that his three statewide victories as state superintendent show he can gather the support needed to defeat Walker. Evers has served as state superintendent since 2009.

He joins a crowded field of at least 18 Democrats who have said they are looking at a run. He is the fifth to say he is definitely running.

Walker said on Tuesday that he plans to announce his plans for re-election in the next month or two, but he's been busy raising money and laying the groundwork for a run.

