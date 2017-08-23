Middleton police investigating wallet thefts

MIDDLETON (WKOW) – Middleton police are looking to speak with two women who the say are connected with the left of wallets on University Avenue.

Police released photographs of the pair Wednesday morning, Aug. 23, 2017.

Police say the thefts occurred from businesses in the 6300 block of University Avenue.

The thieves then used the stolen credit cards at Walmart Super Center in Monona to purchase a $500 Walmart Visa card, according to police.

Police say the female with long red hair disguised it with a scarf at Walmart.

The vehicle involved appears to be a silver 2017 Toyota Camry and is also pictured.

People with information are asked to call or text Middleton Police at 608-824-7300.