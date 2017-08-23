Middleton police investigating wallet thefts

LYNDON STATION (WKOW) -- After a week on the loose, searchers still have had no luck in finding a service dog that ran off after its owners’ car crashed Aug. 15, 2017 near Lyndon Station. The dog, Kevin, has been spotted in the area along I-90/94, but has evaded rescuers.More >>
LYNDON STATION (WKOW) -- After a week on the loose, searchers still have had no luck in finding a service dog that ran off after its owners’ car crashed Aug. 15, 2017 near Lyndon Station. The dog, Kevin, has been spotted in the area along I-90/94, but has evaded rescuers.More >>
A Madison man is arrested after police say he threatened someone with a knife while trying to steal a bag of chips.More >>
A Madison man is arrested after police say he threatened someone with a knife while trying to steal a bag of chips.More >>
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Columbia County. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News the shooting happened in Pardeeville Monday night.More >>
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Columbia County. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News the shooting happened in Pardeeville Monday night.More >>
A New Glarus woman is now charged with stealing thousands of dollars meant for an elderly person's health care payments.More >>
A New Glarus woman is now charged with stealing thousands of dollars meant for an elderly person's health care payments.More >>
State officials are now leading the investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Columbia County.More >>
State officials are now leading the investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Columbia County.More >>
The typhoon came within 37 miles of Hong Kong so it was considered a direct hit under Hong Kong's storm warning system.More >>
The typhoon came within 37 miles of Hong Kong so it was considered a direct hit under Hong Kong's storm warning system.More >>
Supporters and critics of Wisconsin's incentive offer to Foxconn shared their opinions during a public hearing in Sturtevant on TuesdayMore >>
Supporters and critics of Wisconsin's incentive offer to Foxconn shared their opinions during a public hearing in Sturtevant on TuesdayMore >>
About 20 Madison kids will get together for a performance focused on stopping the gun violence in the city.More >>
About 20 Madison kids will get together for a performance focused on stopping the gun violence in the city.More >>
State officials are now leading the investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Columbia County.More >>
State officials are now leading the investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Columbia County.More >>
The family of a University of Illinois scholar who disappeared in June is asking the president to help them find their daughter.More >>
The family of a University of Illinois scholar who disappeared in June is asking the president to help them find their daughter.More >>
A Madison man who police say confessed to stabbing and killing his partner will head to trial.More >>
A Madison man who police say confessed to stabbing and killing his partner will head to trial.More >>
On Tuesday, August 22, United Way of Dane County kicked off its 2017 Seasons of Caring.More >>
On Tuesday, August 22, United Way of Dane County kicked off its 2017 Seasons of Caring.More >>
A poll commissioned by the Wisconsin River Alliance found a majority of registered voters in four Republican-held Wisconsin Senate districts disapprove of the incentives being proposed for Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn.More >>
A poll commissioned by the Wisconsin River Alliance found a majority of registered voters in four Republican-held Wisconsin Senate districts disapprove of the incentives being proposed for Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn.More >>
The Clean Lakes Alliance is working together with local farmers to highlight what's being done to keep the phosphorus levels down in Dane County lakes.More >>
The Clean Lakes Alliance is working together with local farmers to highlight what's being done to keep the phosphorus levels down in Dane County lakes.More >>
Republican state legislative leaders indicated Tuesday afternoon Gov. Scott Walker may have jumped the gun when he announced they had come to an "agreement in principle" on the 2017-19 budget.More >>
Republican state legislative leaders indicated Tuesday afternoon Gov. Scott Walker may have jumped the gun when he announced they had come to an "agreement in principle" on the 2017-19 budget.More >>