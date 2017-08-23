Badgers freshman RB pushing for playing time

The Badgers entered fall camp with a plethora of talented running backs battling for playing time. Bradrick Shaw and Taiwan Deal returned after averaging better than five yards per carry as reserves. A pair of Pitt transfers, Chris James and Rachid Ibrahim, also figured to play prominently in the backfield rotation. What few were counting on was an immediate impact from true freshman Jonathan Taylor. Taylor has changed those expectations with a strong fall camp. He says he's still not sure if the Badgers will try to redshirt him this season.

"It definitely would be fun to go out there and play immediately. There's still a lot of things you can work on. Being a freshman, there's a lot of things that you need to know. Either way it goes, I'm definitely in it for the long run. Definitely, there are a lot of things to learn, but being out there would be a fun experience."

Taylor certainly has the pedigree to be an impact player. The four-star recruit broke the New Jersey high school single-season rushing record last year with 2,815 yards. The 5'11", 214-pound back has sprinter speed. In fact, he won 100-meter state titles in high school as well. Of course, he realizes he's not in high school anymore.

"You definitely wake up and you're like, 'This is amazing how I'm a part of this.' That just pushes you that much more because you're now finally a part of it and you don't want to be a drop-off of anything. So, you push yourself to be the best you can be."

Taylor has flashed the type of potential that has some thinking he could be the next in a long line of elite running backs at Wisconsin. The Badgers' back of the future may be hitting the field a bit sooner than anticipated.