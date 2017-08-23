Residents donate thousands to care for neglected dogs

DARLINGTON (WKOW) – Residents of Darlington have shown an outpouring of support for four neglected dogs that police rescued from an uninhabitable home.

Police took custody of the dogs Tuesday, but estimated it would cost $2,000 to care for and find new homes for the animals. So, they set up a GoFundMe.com page, and by Wednesday residents already had committed nearly $3,000.

Police removed the dogs from the home following a report of neglect, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police say the home was in deplorable conditions, and the dogs had numerous health-related concerns that warranted their seizure.

The home has since been deemed uninhabitable, and the dog owner has relinquished custody of the dogs to the police.

Initial veterinarian assessments revealed the dogs did not necessarily need to be euthanized and with proper care, they could enjoy a full recovery and be adopted.

However the $2,000 cost was not in the department’s budget. They have partnered with Center Hill Veterinary Clinic and the Green County Human Society to help the dogs.

