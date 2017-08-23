Wisconsin Herd picks up 11 players in expansion draft - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin Herd picks up 11 players in expansion draft


OSHKOSH

The Wisconsin Herd now has a herd of players. The new G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks acquired 11 players in the Expansion Draft. The Herd will retain the rights to the players for two seasons.

PLAYER

POS

COLLEGE

PREVIOUS NBA G LEAGUE TEAM

Vince Hunter

F

UTEP

Sioux Falls Skyforce

Gracin Bakumanya

C

Montverde Academy (HS)

Northern Arizona Suns

Perry Ellis

F

Kansas

Greensboro Swarm

Corey Walden

G

Eastern Kentucky

Maine Red Claws

Josh Davis

F

San Diego State

Greensboro Swarm

Michael Dunigan

C

University of Oregon

Canton Charge

Jarvis Summers

G

Ole Miss

Rio Grande Valley Vipers

James Siakam

F

Vanderbilt

Raptors 905

Kyle Casey

F

Harvard

Northern Arizona Suns

Cady Lalanne

C

Massachusetts

Austin Spurs

Tyler Harvey

G

Eastern Washington

Lakeland Magic

