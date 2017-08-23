Married couple provides oasis in one of Madison's food deserts

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Allied Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood has been labeled a "food desert" for years, but it now appears to finally have an oasis.

From the outside, it's a just new store in a Verona Road strip mall that only has a "grand opening" sign on the front.

But on the inside, Madison City Dollar has shelves, refrigerators and freezers full of food.



That has customer LaWanda Williams praising God.

"I'm just ecstatic. All I can say is 'thank you Lord for putting this store over here,'" said Williams, as she laughed.

While her reaction may seem extreme, it's not all that uncommon for people who live in this area just south of the Beltline.

"We had a Walgreens, we had a grocery store, now both of them are gone and where do people have to go?," asked Williams.

Cub Foods closed on Verona Road in 2009, leaving the area without a grocery store. The Walgreens location across the street shut down five years later.

In an area where many people don't own a car, it can be a struggle just to buy food and get it home.

"We went out and did our research in the community, that's what a lot of them said too - they don't have transportation," said Madison City Dollar Co-Owner Jericka Coker. "They're glad that we're here."

Jericka and her husband Clides Coker opened the store on Sunday, which sells everything for $1 unless otherwise marked.



"The motivation was me wanting to open up my own business," explained Clides. "So, a dollar store was one of the things I wanted to do, open it up in the community, right here."



Since Madison City Dollar is not a traditional grocery store, it does not sell any produce, but does sell basic necessities such as milk, break water, soda, juice, canned goods and some frozen foods.

Food may be what's been missing in the neighborhood, but it's not the only thing the store sells.

Toiletries, cooking utensils, clothing accessories and more also line the store shelves.

The Coker's did a survey of the local community to find out exactly what they should keep in stock.

"It's real perfect because, it's right here, it has everything that someone needs. So, even though the grocery store's not over here anymore, you can still come in here and get something," said Williams.

Clides and Jericka hope to get the store up and running to the point where they can quit the full-time, third-shift jobs they work when they aren't here.

Clides works at a paint warehouse, while Jericka does in-home child care.

"We both plan on leaving it soon," said Jericka, with a laugh. "Probably another 4 or 5 months we're gonna work."

Clides told 27 News if things go well on Verona Road, he's already got a second location picked out on Madison's westside.



Madison City Dollar is located 4611 Verona Road and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day.