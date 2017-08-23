Real estate agents on guard after open-house thefts - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Real estate agents on guard after open-house thefts

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) – Selling your home can be stressful enough. Now, real estate agents who stage open houses are more on guard after a series of thefts, including laptops and other valuables.

Authorities say items were taken from two recent open-house showings in Middleton. Their suspect is a 52-year-old woman.

Tonight on 27 News at 5, Tony Galli explains what is causing new concerns for home sellers and their agents.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.