Real estate agents on guard after open-house thefts

MADISON (WKOW) – Selling your home can be stressful enough. Now, real estate agents who stage open houses are more on guard after a series of thefts, including laptops and other valuables.

Authorities say items were taken from two recent open-house showings in Middleton. Their suspect is a 52-year-old woman.

Tonight on 27 News at 5, Tony Galli explains what is causing new concerns for home sellers and their agents.