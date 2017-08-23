Suspicious envelope causes hazmat situation at Oak Creek Police - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspicious envelope causes hazmat situation at Oak Creek Police Department

OAK CREEK (WKOW) -- A suspicious envelope caused a hazmat situation Wednesday morning at the Oak Creek Police Department.

On Tuesday, WKOW's Milwaukee affiliate WISN reports the Oak Creek Police Department received information that a suspicious package had been delivered to another police department in the state. The Green Bay Police Department has received a package that had an unusual odor when it was opened.

The Oak Creek Police Department received an envelope addressed to the department but with a name not associated with the department in Tuesday's mail. After testing, a hazmat team confirmed the envelope and its contents contained no dangerous substances.

The building was not evacuated and no one was hurt.

