Authorities search for missing Madison man

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are asking for help locating a missing Madison man.

Madison police say 23-year-old Jeremiah X. Yang was last seen in the W. Badger Road corridor around 9 p.m. on Monday night. Family members contacted police Tuesday night.

Police say there is no reason to believe Yang's disappearance is linked to foul play, but family and friends are concerned for his welfare.

Jeremiah is around 5'6" and 185 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a black jacket over a gray sweatshirt, dark jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Roger Baker at (608) 576-2711 or the Dane County Public Safety Communications at (608) 255-2345.