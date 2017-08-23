Authorities search for missing Madison man - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Authorities search for missing Madison man

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are asking for help locating a missing Madison man.

Madison police say 23-year-old Jeremiah X. Yang was last seen in the W. Badger Road corridor around 9 p.m. on Monday night. Family members contacted police Tuesday night.

Police say there is no reason to believe Yang's disappearance is linked to foul play, but family and friends are concerned for his welfare.

Jeremiah is around 5'6" and 185 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a black jacket over a gray sweatshirt, dark jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Roger Baker at (608) 576-2711 or the Dane County Public Safety Communications at (608) 255-2345.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.