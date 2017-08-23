Authorities search for missing Madison man

LYNDON STATION (WKOW) -- After a week on the loose, searchers still have had no luck in finding a service dog that ran off after its owners’ car crashed Aug. 15, 2017 near Lyndon Station. The dog, Kevin, has been spotted in the area along I-90/94, but has evaded rescuers.More >>
A Madison man is arrested after police say he threatened someone with a knife while trying to steal a bag of chips.More >>
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Columbia County. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News the shooting happened in Pardeeville Monday night.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the man shot and killed by a deputy Monday night in Pardeeville was Thomas J. Selje, age 64.More >>
We Energies and Sun Prairie police and fire agencies are on scene of a gas leak in Sun Prairie.More >>
The typhoon came within 37 miles of Hong Kong so it was considered a direct hit under Hong Kong's storm warning system.More >>
A Madison man is arrested after police say he threatened someone with a knife while trying to steal a bag of chips.More >>
As kids go back to school in the area, some are wanting to make sure they have all the supplies they need.More >>
Supporters and critics of Wisconsin's incentive offer to Foxconn shared their opinions during a public hearing in Sturtevant on TuesdayMore >>
A man is reunited with his service dog, thanks to a Juneau County community's perseverance.More >>
About 20 Madison kids will get together for a performance focused on stopping the gun violence in the city.More >>
State officials are now leading the investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Columbia County.More >>
The family of a University of Illinois scholar who disappeared in June is asking the president to help them find their daughter.More >>
A Madison man who police say confessed to stabbing and killing his partner will head to trial.More >>
On Tuesday, August 22, United Way of Dane County kicked off its 2017 Seasons of Caring.More >>
