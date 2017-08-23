Police looking for suspect in strong armed robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a strong armed robbery that happened downtown early this morning along W. Dayton Street.

Police say the incident happened around 2:30 am when a 39-year-old Montana man visiting from out of town was walking down the street when a panhandler grabbed the chain his wallet was attached to and pulled out his wallet and ran away.

The suspect tossed the wallet as he was running, only taking cash.

Right now Police say they are looking at surveillance images in hopes of identifying the suspect. The suspect is described as a black man, 6' tall around 230 lbs., with a muscular build. The suspect was sporting a shaved head with gray facial hair, and was wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt.

If you have any information, please contact Madison Police.