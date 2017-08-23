Police looking for suspect in strong armed robbery - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police looking for suspect in strong armed robbery

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a strong armed robbery that happened downtown early this morning along W. Dayton Street.

Police say the incident happened around 2:30 am when a 39-year-old Montana man visiting from out of town was walking down the street when a panhandler grabbed the chain his wallet was attached to and pulled out his wallet and ran away.

The suspect tossed the wallet as he was running, only taking cash.

Right now Police say they are looking at surveillance images in hopes of identifying the suspect. The suspect is described as a black man, 6' tall around 230 lbs., with a muscular build. The suspect was sporting a shaved head with gray facial hair, and was wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt.

If you have any information, please contact Madison Police.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.