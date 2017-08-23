State Superintendent Evers launches Governor campaign

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- State Superintendent Tony Evers made his run for Governor official on Wednesday.



He held a campaign kick-off at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg. Evers has served as State Superintendent since 2009.



"My first goal as Governor is to make sure public servants in the state of Wisconsin have the opportunity to have voice in their workplace," said Evers. "The opportunity to lead in their workplace and participate in adding their value to the workplace."



Evers joins at least 18 Democrats who have said they're looking at a run. He's the fifth to say he is definitely running. Walker said on Tuesday he will announce his plans for re-election in the next month or two.