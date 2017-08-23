State Superintendent Evers launches Governor campaign - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State Superintendent Evers launches Governor campaign

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Twiiter/Tony Evers Courtesy: Twiiter/Tony Evers

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- State Superintendent Tony Evers made his run for Governor official on Wednesday. 

He held a campaign kick-off at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg. Evers has served as State Superintendent since 2009.

"My first goal as Governor is to make sure public servants in the state of Wisconsin have the opportunity to have voice in their workplace," said Evers. "The opportunity to lead in their workplace and participate in adding their value to the workplace."

Evers joins at least 18 Democrats who have said they're looking at a run. He's the fifth to say he is definitely running. Walker said on Tuesday he will announce his plans for re-election in the next month or two.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.