Parker's 2-run double in 7th sends Giants past Brewers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Parker's 2-run double in 7th sends Giants past Brewers

Posted: Updated:
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -

Jarrett Parker hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh, Buster Posey hit a sacrifice fly, and the San Francisco Giants beat the contending Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Wednesday.
   Hunter Strickland (3-3) pitched the seventh for the victory as San Francisco took the series against a Milwaukee club that had hoped to grab some momentum going into a tough weekend ahead on the road against baseball's best Dodgers. The Brewers began the day 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Cubs in the NL Central, having won six of seven games before arriving at AT&T Park.
   Stephen Vogt had his first career pinch-hit home run in the ninth for Milwaukee.
   Carlos Moncrief added a sacrifice fly in the eighth before Sam Dyson, San Francisco's third reliever after Mark Melancon tossed a 1-2-3 eighth, closed it out for his 12th save in 13 opportunities.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers freshman RB pushing for playing time

    Badgers freshman RB pushing for playing time

    The Badgers entered fall camp with a plethora of talented running backs battling for playing time. Bradrick Shaw and Taiwan Deal returned after averaging better than five yards per carry as reserves. A pair of Pitt transfer, Chris James and Rachid Ibrahim, also figured to play prominently in the backfield rotation. What few were counting on was an immediate impact from true freshman Jonathan Taylor. Taylor has changed those expectations with a strong fall camp. 

    More >>

    The Badgers entered fall camp with a plethora of talented running backs battling for playing time. Bradrick Shaw and Taiwan Deal returned after averaging better than five yards per carry as reserves. A pair of Pitt transfer, Chris James and Rachid Ibrahim, also figured to play prominently in the backfield rotation. What few were counting on was an immediate impact from true freshman Jonathan Taylor. Taylor has changed those expectations with a strong fall camp. 

    More >>

  • Badgers football announces series with UCLA

    Badgers football announces series with UCLA

    The Badgers football team has not shied away from playing some major non-conference opponents in recent years. That trend will continue well into the future. Wisconsin announcing a home-and-home series with UCLA in 2029-2030. 

    More >>

    The Badgers football team has not shied away from playing some major non-conference opponents in recent years. That trend will continue well into the future. Wisconsin announcing a home-and-home series with UCLA in 2029-2030. 

    More >>

  • Badgers lose goalie to USHL

    Badgers lose goalie to USHL

    The Badgers will be starting the season without one of their top returning goalies. The Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL announced Monday they have acquired Matt Jurusik from the Bloomington Thunder and that Jurusik plans to play with Sioux City for the 2017-18 season. 

    More >>

    The Badgers will be starting the season without one of their top returning goalies. The Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL announced Monday they have acquired Matt Jurusik from the Bloomington Thunder and that Jurusik plans to play with Sioux City for the 2017-18 season. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.