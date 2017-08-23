Realtors on guard after series of Open House thefts

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Area realtors are on guard after Middleton Police officials says a suspect stole lap tops and other valuables from Open House showings in that city.



Hundreds of realtors received a bulletin from police about cases of theft from two, recent Open House events in Middleton, and a theft from a private home-for-sale showing, also in Middleton.



Authorities included the photograph of a woman suspect in the bulletin to a real estate industry web site.



Investigators say she is a 52-year old Madison woman. Dane County court records show she was convicted of felony charges of identity theft in 2008. Court documents state she stole credit cards from several customers while working as a hair stylist, and used the cards for purchases. Records state she also falsified checks.



Court records show she was also convicted of misdemeanor theft in 2014, after shoplifting nearly $700 in merchandise from a Madison department store.



Authorities say the suspect has not been arrested. 27 News was unable to reach the suspect's attorney.



Realtor and former Badger basketball player Charlie Wills says the notification only reinforces the emphasis on security in the practices of the real estate market.



"We're putting out a publication to our clients - not just currently who are selling - but everyone we've worked with. Just key tips," Wills of First Weber Realty says.



Wills says those tips include: (1) staging Open House showings during day light hours only; (2) reviewing the property's condition, to ensure all utilities are working; (3) advising sellers to remove valuables, or place them in safes or other, secure locations; (4) staffing Open House events with additional agents if a large number of visitors is expected.



Wills says the quasi-tradition of having the listing agent stay in a kitchen or other spot in the home during an Open House is changing.



"We don't stay in one location," Wills says. "What you do is canvass, and you walk the property and check in with people."



He says realtors at these events need to be on the look out for belligerent or suspicious visitors.



"I feel like most of us have that gut feeling if someone should, or shouldn't be in the house," Wills says. He says a suspicious visitor should not be confronted, but engaged. "Now, you're trying to redirect their energy, and instantly, if they're not very interested in buying, they'll leave."



The police bulletin to realtors advises if anyone sees the suspect in the recent crimes, it should be noted, but an immediate call to police is only needed if the woman is suspected of an active theft.

"We get these alerts, when they (thefts, crimes) do happen, so we can keep our clients safe," Wills says.



