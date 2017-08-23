Japan's rage over Edgerton's Rascal the Raccoon

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- A Japanese family traveled 6,000 miles to the U.S., all to see the eclipse and to visit Edgerton. The reason for the small city in Rock County? An anime series, based on Edgerton's most famous creature 'Rascal' the raccoon.

"In the U.S., they've compared it to our Mickey Mouse, so beloved by everyone, adults and children," Sterling North Board Member Betty Leonard said. Leonard says Sterling North's real-life 20th-century adventure turned into the hit Japanese show about forty years ago. She says since that time, it's spawned all sorts of swag. In fact, they keep lots oddities proudly displayed inside the author's boy-hood home.

"Toilet paper with Rascal from Japan, there are all kinds of games, Kleenex," Leonard said. "That's the big draw more than the book itself," she explained about the merchandising and anime story behind the beloved creature.

"It's pretty important to their [Japanese people] growing up, I think," Leonard said.

While Rascal never achieved the same level of fame in the U.S., Japanese visitor Keisuk Ogawa, his wife, and 5-year-old son had to put Edgerton on their must-see list.

"The image is exactly how he was thinking it should be, so he's excited that it's here," Ogawa explained via an interpreter.