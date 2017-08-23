Japan's rage over Edgerton's Rascal the Raccoon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Japan's rage over Edgerton's Rascal the Raccoon

Posted: Updated:

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- A Japanese family traveled 6,000 miles to the U.S., all to see the eclipse and to visit Edgerton.  The reason for the small city in Rock County?  An anime series, based on Edgerton's most famous creature 'Rascal' the raccoon. 

"In the U.S., they've compared it to our Mickey Mouse, so beloved by everyone, adults and children," Sterling North Board Member Betty Leonard said.  Leonard says Sterling North's real-life 20th-century adventure turned into the hit Japanese show about forty years ago.  She says since that time, it's spawned all sorts of swag.  In fact, they keep lots oddities proudly displayed inside the author's boy-hood home.

"Toilet paper with Rascal from Japan, there are all kinds of games, Kleenex," Leonard said.  "That's the big draw more than the book itself," she explained about the merchandising and anime story behind the beloved creature.

"It's pretty important to their [Japanese people] growing up, I think," Leonard said.

While Rascal never achieved the same level of fame in the U.S., Japanese visitor Keisuk Ogawa, his wife, and 5-year-old son had to put Edgerton on their must-see list.

"The image is exactly how he was thinking it should be, so he's excited that it's here," Ogawa explained via an interpreter.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.