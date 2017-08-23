Players in Madison hope to win Wednesday's Powerball drawing

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a chance someone in Southern Wisconsin could win $700 million dollars during Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

The drawing is the 2nd largest in Powerball history as well as any lottery in North America.

A few hours before Wednesday's drawing, dozens of people lined up at Kelley's Market off Watts Road in hopes of getting a lucky ticket.

"I can get hit by lightning out here before I'd win the lottery probably but you don't know if you don't play to win," said Mark Zingg, who wishes to be generous with his money if he beats the odds "There would be a lot of people [to give money], my family, my friends, my church."

Another Powerball jackpot hopeful, Bob Pierce says he has a different plan.

"[I'd go to] Florida, California, things like that other than that travel," said Pierce, who hopes the money brings him closer to an island. "I'd probably live on Fiji."

In order to win the 700 million dollar jackpot, a player must match all five numbers including the Powerball.

The odds of winning a Powerball is one in 292.2 million.

In order to qualify for the drawing, a player must buy a ticket before nine Wednesday night.