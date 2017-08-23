Porchlight gives school supplies to families in need

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the start of the school year approaching, a local organization is working to help children in need get school supplies.

On Wednesday, Porchlight Inc. partnered up with the Elks Lodge to give kids living at the Porchlight shelter free backpacks full of school supplies. They were offered to students in pre-k through 12th grade.

"From the smallest to the oldest, they were very excited about having a backpack and being able to start school with a new backpack full of school supplies," said Christine Thomas, Vice President of the Board of Directors at Porchlight, Inc.

Community officers were also there to give out free ice cream.