Teachers at two Janesville elementary schools make house calls ahead of school year

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The school year is just weeks away and Janesville educators are making home visits to potential students and their parents.

A group of 2nd grade teachers ventured out Wednesday morning with goodie bags for their new kids.

"I'm Miss Booth, I'm your teacher this year, we are looking forward to seeing you at school real soon," Robin Booth told one little boy as she introduced herself to his mom.

"We look forward to this, we have all those faces and it's really nice to get this out of the way to have seen them and talked to them," Robin Booth explained. Jefferson Elementary School Principal Kurt Krueger says the teachers know these meetings make a big difference.

"We value these relationships and we ask them to come to us all the time..but there is no reason we can't go out to see them," Principal Krueger said.

The Janesville Schools District says they learned about the unique program from schools in Kentucky. Educators say it's working so well, they now have ttwo schools participating.