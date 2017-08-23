New park to open on Madison's west side Thursday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New park to open on Madison's west side Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Thursday, a ribbon cutting ceremony will celebrate the opening of a new park in Birchwood Point, on Madison's west side.

Sugar Maple Park will officially open to the public at 4:00 pm. The park is located just off of Mineral Point Road at 252 Sugar Maple Lane.

The public is invited to attend and enjoy Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, face painting, balloon sculptures and glitter tattoos.

The 2.27-acre park features a picnic shelter with seating, a playground, half basketball court, open play field and walking paths.

