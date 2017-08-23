Madison man charged with producing and possession of child porno - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man charged with producing and possession of child pornography

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 22-year-old Madison man was charged Wednesday with two counts of production of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Matthew Howard, used a minor to engage in sexually explicit behavior, to create pornography on both November 15, 2014, and on January 29, 2017.

An external hard drive and SD card were also found in Howard's possession containing child pornography on Thursday of last week.

If convicted on all counts, Howard faces a minimum of 40 years in prison.


 

