Madison man indicted on sex trafficking charges

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 59-year-old Madison man was indicted in front of a grand jury Wednesday on two counts of Sex Trafficking.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Harry Miller, was charged with two counts of recruiting and holding an individual against their will through force, and threats, for commercial sex purposes.

According to the indictment Miller trafficked two people; the first person from March 2017 through April 2017 and the second person from March 2017 through June of 2017.

If convicted on all charges Miller faces a minimum of 30 years in prison.
 

