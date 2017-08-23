Badgers' Granato ready for double duty

Tony Granato is never one to sit still. He spent his first season as a collegiate head coach pulling double duty as a college student. After officially graduating, Granato elected to enter his second season with the Badgers while holding a second job...as the USA Olympic head coach.

"There's no greater stage for an athlete or a fan than to be part of an Olympic group."

Granato would know. He played on the 1988 Olympic team and was an assistant coach in 2014. The draw of representing his country once again was strong. He had to balance that with the sacrifice of missing six games with the Badgers.

"Obviously, my priority to our team here at the University of Wisconsin is the upfront and most important thing that I keep my focus on during the year. The Olympic thing is February. It's quite a ways out. I've got a lot of work done with our coaching staff this summer."

The reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year expects things to be similar to last year when he also wore two hats. Both of his jobs will come with challenges. The Badgers are looking to build on a 20-win season. Meanwhile, Team USA is looking for a medal in a year when no NHL players will participate in the Olympics.

"I'm all in for what I have to do here at Wisconsin. The Olympic thing will be an experience where really we'll get off the plane when we get to South Korea three days before the Games, and we're going to put together a team that will be exciting and fun to watch. Hopefully, we'll make Americans proud and compete for a medal."