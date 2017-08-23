Children's choir tackles issues of violence in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kids in Madison are taking a stand to end violence in their community through their music.

The Madison Inspirational Youth Choir held a concert Wednesday night at the Meadowood Community Center in south Madison to speak out against violence they've seen in the Raymond Road area and beyond.

11-year-old LaReissia Braxton says being in the choir has helped her get through tough times in her own life because singing takes her mind off the problems around her. The group's motto has been an inspiration.

"Spread the word of hope, strength and the power to overcome," Braxton told 27 News. "Just have strength and have a lot of courage and stuff, and then the power to overcome is like, if somebody dies or something happens, you have the power to overcome that and then overcome your fear."

The choir meets weekly to do more than just sing. They talk about serious issues like suicide and bullying. It's a safe space to bring up concerns and talk through problems.

"We've noticed there has been an increase of angry young people and so I guess what we're hoping is that this not only brings awareness, but lets young people know that we're taking a serious stand and that they do have a voice here and a place to be able to talk about what is it that's causing our young people to be so angry," said Ron Burford, an associate director of the choir.



Burford is one of the first people co-founder Dr. Jasmine Zapata recruited for the project when she and her mother started it seven years ago in the Allied Drive neighborhood. Burford has since become a leader in the group.



Zapata says as a pediatrician, she's seen her patients dealing with the pain of violence. They often feel scared, angry or hurt by what's going on around them.



"[Children] actually internalize [trauma], so it can affect their mental health, it can affect their grades at school, it can affect their behaviors later on in life," Zapata told 27 News.



She says singing has a way of making people, especially kids, happier by decreasing anxiety and acting as an outlet for expression. The choir has helped more than 100 kids from seven to 17-years-old over the years. It's a program of the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development.



Click here for more information on the program. If you're interested in signing up for email alerts, you should email gospelchoir@nehemiah.org or visit the choir's Facebook page.