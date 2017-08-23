School districts & bus companies have tough time hiring bus drivers

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- It's a growing concern across the country: How to get kids to school because of a shortage of bus drivers. It's a problem facing Wisconsin and although many area school districts have enough drivers, many can't afford to lose any.

Lamers Bus Lines is just one company in the state that contracts out to local school districts, including Waunakee.

"We have over 40 terminals in the state of Wisconsin," said Tom Ludlow, an assistant manager with Lamers Bus Lines.

He has to fill 35 school buses with drivers by the first day of school. Ludlow said his fleet is ready to go after he hired six new drivers for the school year, but he admits it was tough to find them.

"We were really having a difficult time," Ludlow said.

He admitted, there's a lack of interest in the job and many don't even know the openings are out there. But with 65 percent of his drivers being retirees, many don't want to go through the process to get behind the wheel.

"Federal regulations get a little tougher. As they get a little tougher, just to become a bus driver now takes about six weeks from the time that you actually make an application," said Ludlow.

His company has tried it all. From sign-on bonuses to increasing pay to around $75 a day, Lamers has tried to give applicants incentives that ultimately get paid by tax payers.

He knows he's safe for this school year, but Ludlow worries about when people need time off.

"We're fine now. Six weeks from now, we don't know. Somebody might get sick, might not be able to drive and we may have a problem," he explained.

His staff has never missed a bus route, but at times, they have had to pull all hands behind the wheel.

"Everybody in the office, everybody in the mechanic shop, everybody gets in a school bus, we're all licensed," he said.

It's the same solution some school districts in Florida are having to commit to. School districts in Colorado and Hawaii are actually struggling with a bus driver shortage. In Denver, schools are even recruiting stay-at-home parents, hoping they can fill the gap. It's an opportunity Ludlow says many parents don't know is out there.

"They probably don't know that it's OK to bring your child to work. They can ride along in the school bus," Ludlow said.

Lamers is hoping to hire another five to six drivers in Waunakee.