Homicide suspect indicted for Wausau area robberies

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Federal grand jury indicted 37-year-old Curtis Langlois Wednesday on a slew of robbery and weapons charges.

Langlois' name likely sounds familiar as he and Demetrius Reeves are the primary suspects in Madison's most recent homicide.

According to the District Attorney's Office Langlois robbed a Wausau area gas station back on August 7th, as well as a Wausau area video store on August 2nd; the same day Madison Police say he and Demetrius Reeves carried out the brutal killing of Kendrith Young at a Seven Eleven gas station.

According to the indictment Langlois robbed both places with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol he obtained through a 27-year-old Wausau woman.

Right now Langlois is sitting in the Marathon County jail where he'll face charges related to the robberies, before being extradited to Dane County to be tried on First Degree intentional homicide charges.