Best of the best in dairy industry compete in Madison

Powerball says there was one Powerball jackpot winner for Wednesday's drawing.More >>
Authorities are asking for help locating a missing Madison man.More >>
Area realtors are on guard after Middleton Police officials says a suspect stole lap tops and other valuables from Open House showings in that city. ..More >>
LYNDON STATION (WKOW) -- After a week on the loose, searchers still have had no luck in finding a service dog that ran off after its owners’ car crashed Aug. 15, 2017 near Lyndon Station. The dog, Kevin, has been spotted in the area along I-90/94, but has evaded rescuers.More >>
He traveled to Chester, Illinois -- which is about 20 miles from Carbondale.More >>
A Japanese family traveled 6,000 miles to the U.S., all to see the eclipse and to visit Edgerton.More >>
As kids go back to school in the area, some are wanting to make sure they have all the supplies they need.More >>
The school year is just weeks away and Janesville educators are making home visits to potential students and their parents.More >>
Area realtors are on guard after Middleton Police officials says a suspect stole lap tops and other valuables from Open House showings in that city. ..More >>
DARLINGTON (WKOW) – Residents of Darlington have shown an outpouring of support of four neglected dogs that police rescued from an uninhabitable home. Police took custody of the dogs Tuesday, but estimated it would cost $2,000 to care for and find new homes for the animals.More >>
Authorities are asking for help locating a missing Madison man.More >>
The Allied Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood has been labeled a "food desert" for years, but it now appears to finally have an oasis.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the man shot and killed by a deputy Monday night in Pardeeville was Thomas J. Selje, age 64.More >>
The typhoon came within 37 miles of Hong Kong so it was considered a direct hit under Hong Kong's storm warning system.More >>
A Madison man is arrested after police say he threatened someone with a knife while trying to steal a bag of chips.More >>
