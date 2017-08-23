Best of the best in dairy industry compete in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's the only contest of its kind in the nation and it's happening right now in Madison.

The World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest is being held at Madison College.

55 judges from all over the U.S. are here, putting their expert sensory skills to work judging all kinds of dairy products.

"It covers cheese, butter, yogurt, food milk, whey, ice cream, you name it. We had 79 classes this year and we had almost 1500 entries, which is phenomenal for a 15th year contest," says Brad Legreid, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association.

Winners will be announced Thursday, after the ice cream judging.

Organizers say the contest, which started in 2003, benefits the entire dairy industry.