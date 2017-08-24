Milwaukee police arrest student in teacher assault

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee police have arrested a high school student caught on video punching a teacher several times.

The attack happened Tuesday morning at South Division High School on Milwaukee's south side.

Police say the teacher was punched in the head by a 16-year-old male student. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the teacher's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the district attorney's office will review the incident for a possible charge of battery to a school district official.

