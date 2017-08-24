Happening Thursday: Job Readiness Fair

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Thursday, August 24, United Way hosts its Seasons of Caring Job Readiness Fair.



At the fair, job seekers can:

Get their resume created or critiqued

Look at a professional/work clothing "closet"

Get financial education

Have mock interviews

Learn how to find affordable child care

Get hair and make-up tips

Learn how to search for a job

The fair goes from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Village on Park Street in Madison.



You can register online or call (608) 246-4380.