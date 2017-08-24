Happening Thursday: Job Readiness Fair - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Happening Thursday: Job Readiness Fair

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Thursday, August 24, United Way hosts its Seasons of Caring Job Readiness Fair.

At the fair, job seekers can: 

  • Get their resume created or critiqued
  • Look at a professional/work clothing "closet"
  • Get financial education
  • Have mock interviews
  • Learn how to find affordable child care
  • Get hair and make-up tips
  • Learn how to search for a job

The fair goes from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Village on Park Street in Madison.

You can register online or call (608) 246-4380.

