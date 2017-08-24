Suspect arrested in Charlottesville alt-right march

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WKOW) -- The organizer of a rally that turned violent in Charlottesville, Va. is in police custody. Chris Cantwell turned himself in to police in Lynchburg, Va. late Wednesday night.

Cantwell is wanted by University of Virginia Police in Charlottesville on three felony charges stemming from an August 11 rally, two counts of illegal use of tear gas or other gases and one count of malicious bodily injury injury with a "caustic substance," explosive or fire. Cantwell and others marched with torches through UVA's campus protesting the removal of a confederate statue at a nearby park.

In an interview Tuesday with the Associated Press, Cantwell admitted that he pepper-sprayed a counter-protester, but said it was in self defense. He insisted that his "only other option was knocking his teeth out."

Cantwell will be held at the regional jail in Lynchburg until police take him to Charlottesville. He said he's looking forward to his day in court.