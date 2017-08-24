Harvey strengthens as it approaches Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (WKOW) -- Harvey has regained strength heading toward the U.S. It's now a tropical storm, and meteorologists believe it could become a hurricane by the time it's expected to make landfall in Texas Friday. A hurricane warning has been issued for a section of the gulf coast.

Preparations are underway. Texas' governor declared a state of disaster for 30 counties before Harvey even hits. The storm is expected to unload up to 20 inches of rain. Meteorologists say this will be a long duration event, possibly 72 hours of heavy rain and high tides. Harvey is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico as of Thursday morning.

Water, food and batteries are now in short supply in stores along the coast as people stock up. They're also buying sandbags.

"With predictions of up to 20 inches of rain in the area that could be a problem for us going into the weekend," says Brian Maxwell, Houston's city manager.

Evacuations begin Thursday. People who live in low lying areas are urged to get to higher grounds.

Parts of Louisiana are also taking precautions.

As of Thursday morning, Harvey's maximum sustained winds increased to about 45mph.