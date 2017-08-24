Michigan mansion with 90s decor goes up for sale

WATERFORD, MI (WKOW) -- A Michigan mansion is up for sale, but it's not your ordinary mansion.

This one has its interior decorated with all 90s decor. Mark Z, the realtor selling the mansion, couldn't believe what he saw when he got his first look.

"I was shocked that the decor has not been updated from back in time when this was the style," he said.

The house boasts more than 10,000 sq. feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a beautiful lake view. The listing price of the house is $800,000 even though it was appraised for $1.8 million.

"It's definitely going to be a harder sell because of the uniqueness of the colors and the decor," Mark Z said.

There are some other great features of the mansion including a home theater and an indoor pool in the lower level.

Mark Z says a buyer might want to do some updating to the interior, but that alone could cost anywhere from $500,000 to a million dollars.

But he says he thinks a buyer is out there somewhere.