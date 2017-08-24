Police search for robber who took from a sleeping man in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police search for robber who took from a sleeping man in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department searches for a man who robbed another man in Madison early Thursday morning. 

Police say a 20-year-old man was sleeping in a building on N. Frances Street when, at about 4 a.m., he woke up to a man trying to remove his watch.  The robber told the victim he wanted to try on his watch.  The victim noticed his wallet, keys, and phone were missing.  The robber ran and the victim chased him until the robber threatened to shoot him.  The robber didn't show a gun.

The only suspect description is the man's age. He's described as being 20 - 25 years old.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.