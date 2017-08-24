Police search for robber who took from a sleeping man in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department searches for a man who robbed another man in Madison early Thursday morning.



Police say a 20-year-old man was sleeping in a building on N. Frances Street when, at about 4 a.m., he woke up to a man trying to remove his watch. The robber told the victim he wanted to try on his watch. The victim noticed his wallet, keys, and phone were missing. The robber ran and the victim chased him until the robber threatened to shoot him. The robber didn't show a gun.



The only suspect description is the man's age. He's described as being 20 - 25 years old.