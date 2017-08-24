OSHA opens safety inspection at another barrel plant

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A federal agency that investigates workplace safety has opened an inspection into a second industrial drum refurbishing plant in the Milwaukee area.

The action by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration comes after employees at Mid-America Steel Drum in Oak Creek reported dangerous working conditions, and follows inspections by environmental regulators who uncovered numerous violations at a Milwaukee plant.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that workers at a chain of barrel refurbishing plants in Wisconsin and other states have reported chemical and heat-related burns, injuries from exploding barrels, breathing difficulties and other health problems.

The plants are operated by a joint venture majority owned by Ohio-based Greif Inc. The company has said it's committed to safety and would work closely with regulators "to uphold that commitment."