Update: Milton man dies while kayaking the Erie Canal

Searchers look for a missing Kayaker Wednesday near Madison County, New York. WSYR-TV photo

VERONA, N.Y. (AP) -- Authorities say they've found the body of a 63-year-old Milton man in a central New York lake where he was last seen while paddling the Erie Canal.

Madison County Undersheriff John Ball identified him as Steven J. Cullen of Milton.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Madison County Sheriff's Office says the Cullen's body was found around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, near Sylvan Beach on the eastern end of Oneida Lake.

Officials say his body was found about 2-1/2 miles from the kayak and that was wearing a life jacket.

A search was launched Wednesday evening after the man's empty kayak with his keys, wallet and cellphone inside washed up on the lake's southeastern shore. There were severe storm warnings in the area Tuesday, Ball said.

A tent and camping gear were found in the water nearby. His family says he was kayaking the length of the Erie Canal and planned to meet his sister on Lake Champlain around Labor Day.