Bulaga Ruled Out For Packers Preseason Game at Denver

Tony Granato is never one to sit still. He spent his first season as a collegiate head coach pulling double duty as a college student. After officially graduating, Granato elected to enter his second season with the Badgers while holding a second job...as the USA Olympic head coach.More >>
Tony Granato is never one to sit still. He spent his first season as a collegiate head coach pulling double duty as a college student. After officially graduating, Granato elected to enter his second season with the Badgers while holding a second job...as the USA Olympic head coach.More >>
The Badgers entered fall camp with a plethora of talented running backs battling for playing time. Bradrick Shaw and Taiwan Deal returned after averaging better than five yards per carry as reserves. A pair of Pitt transfer, Chris James and Rachid Ibrahim, also figured to play prominently in the backfield rotation. What few were counting on was an immediate impact from true freshman Jonathan Taylor. Taylor has changed those expectations with a strong fall camp.More >>
The Badgers entered fall camp with a plethora of talented running backs battling for playing time. Bradrick Shaw and Taiwan Deal returned after averaging better than five yards per carry as reserves. A pair of Pitt transfer, Chris James and Rachid Ibrahim, also figured to play prominently in the backfield rotation. What few were counting on was an immediate impact from true freshman Jonathan Taylor. Taylor has changed those expectations with a strong fall camp.More >>
The Badgers football team has not shied away from playing some major non-conference opponents in recent years. That trend will continue well into the future. Wisconsin announcing a home-and-home series with UCLA in 2029-2030.More >>
The Badgers football team has not shied away from playing some major non-conference opponents in recent years. That trend will continue well into the future. Wisconsin announcing a home-and-home series with UCLA in 2029-2030.More >>
The Badgers will be starting the season without one of their top returning goalies. The Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL announced Monday they have acquired Matt Jurusik from the Bloomington Thunder and that Jurusik plans to play with Sioux City for the 2017-18 season.More >>
The Badgers will be starting the season without one of their top returning goalies. The Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL announced Monday they have acquired Matt Jurusik from the Bloomington Thunder and that Jurusik plans to play with Sioux City for the 2017-18 season.More >>