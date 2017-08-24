Janesville educators and police react to viral video of teacher/student encounter

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Disturbing video from a Wisconsin High School highlights the dangers teachers can face in the classroom. Police say a 16-year-old punched the teacher Tuesday morning at South Division High in Milwaukee. Investigators referred the boy for juvenile charges.

"It's an eye opener for us, but these things do happen," Janesville Police Sergeant Aaron Ellis said about the horrifying encounter. He says any teacher in a similar situation should shield their body from further attack.

"Go into a cradle position and protect yourself as much as you can," Sgt. Ellis said.

JPD knows school resource officers can't be everywhere at once, so many Janesville Public Schools give educators a special panic button.

"To have the ability to put the building in lockdown from their rooms, so that's a key piece of response," Dr. Charles Urness said. The Franklin Middle School understands the concern.

"You do think about your own situation, being a principal in the school or staff," he said. " So, we decided instead of creating anxiety for teachers, we wanted to empower them to give them the ability to make an educated decision," Dr. Urness said.

The district also installed two-way radios, so schools have a direct line to dispatch in an emergency situation.

"We have had calls come over the radio, for officers it provides a really quick response to the building, it's beneficial for not only safety of the students but also the staff," Sgt. Ellis said.

The district also uses several non-violent crisis-intervention techniques, similar to the new models police use for de-escalation of force.