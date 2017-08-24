Authorities recover body of missing kayaker in Door County

Massachusetts State Lottery officials have corrected the site where the single winning ticket for the Powerball $758.7 million jackpot was sold to Chicopee, not Watertown.More >>
Milwaukee police have arrested a high school student caught on video punching a teacher several times.More >>
VERONA, N.Y. (AP) -- Authorities say they've found the body of a 63-year-old Milton man in a central New York lake where he was last seen while paddling the Erie Canal.More >>
A Michigan mansion is up for sale decorated with an all 90s interiorMore >>
A Japanese family traveled 6,000 miles to the U.S., all to see the eclipse and to visit Edgerton.More >>
As kids go back to school in the area, some are wanting to make sure they have all the supplies they need.More >>
It's a growing concern across the country: How to get kids to school because of a shortage of bus drivers. It's a problem facing Wisconsin and although many area school districts have enough drivers, many can't afford to lose any.More >>
Kids in Madison are taking a stand to end violence in their community through their music.More >>
A 59-year-old Madison man was indicted in front of a grand jury Wednesday on two counts of Sex Trafficking.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A 22-year-old Madison man was charged Wednesday with two counts of production of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.More >>
On Thursday, a ribbon cutting ceremony will celebrate the opening of a new park in Birchwood Point, on Madison's west side.More >>
The school year is just weeks away and Janesville educators are making home visits to potential students and their parents.More >>
There's a chance someone in Southern Wisconsin could win $700 million dollars during Wednesday's Powerball drawing.More >>
Area realtors are on guard after Middleton Police officials says a suspect stole lap tops and other valuables from Open House showings in that city. ..More >>
