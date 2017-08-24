Authorities recover body of missing kayaker in Door County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Authorities recover body of missing kayaker in Door County

FISH CREEK, Wis. (AP) - Authorities have recovered the body of a missing kayaker in Door County.

Twenty-year-old Joseph Quagliano, of Salem, went missing Saturday afternoon while kayaking in Green Bay near Horseshoe Island off Peninsula State Park.

The sheriff's office says Quagliano's body was found by a dive team Wednesday near the area where his kayak had been found earlier.

An autopsy is planned.

