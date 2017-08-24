Madison man arrested for possession of child pornography - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man arrested for possession of child pornography

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say they have arrested a Madison man on a tentative charge of possession of child pornography.

Madison police say 41-year-old Jeffrey Hembrook was arrested as the MPD's SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 4700 block of Catalina Parkway on Thursday.

His apprehension is part of an ongoing investigation. It is being conducted by the MPD Special Victims Unit with assistance from Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police say this is an open investigation and more tentative charges are likely.

