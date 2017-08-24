Great Lakes Higher Education celebrates 50 years by giving back

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Great Lakes Higher Education Corporation went all out on Thursday for a 50th Anniversary celebration, by giving back to the community.



Operation Fresh Start and River Food Pantry are being awarded $50,000 grants to help revitalize Madison area communities.



"Our focus is on higher education but we recognized that a strong community means a strong workforce so our employees chose organizations they know are doing good work for those causes," said Amy Kerwin, Vice President of Community Investments, Great Lakes Higher Education.



Operation Fresh Start provides job training and life coaching for youth ages 16-24.



The River Food Pantry provides hot meals, groceries and other necessities to Dane County families struggling to make ends meet.