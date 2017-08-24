Volunteers restore The Spirit of Greenbush monument

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison community is taking back ownership of a monument that brought them together years ago.

On Thursday, volunteers came together for a re-dedication of The Spirit of Greenbush memorial.

The monument was originally commissioned in 2000 to honor the rich and diverse history of the Greenbush neighborhood.

The monument includes a central carving made out of Italian Carrara marble, and around that center-piece, a pyramid-shaped base holds granite slabs containing photo-etched images and text that tells stories of the original residents.

Over time, portions of the granite cladding around the sculpture's base loosened and many of the images were broken.

Recognizing the need to recreate and reconstruct the piece before it was irreparable, the Italian Workmen's Club volunteered to help City staff and the Madison Arts Commission create a plan for the memorial's restoration.