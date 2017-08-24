Local veteran becomes first woman to head the American Legion

RENO (WKOW) -- A local Wisconsin Army Veteran, and former University of Wisconsin System Administrator has become the first woman to be elected as National Commander for the American Legion; the country's largest Veterans Organization.

Denise Rohan, a Vietnam era Veteran, was sworn in Thursday at the American Legions 99th National Convention held in Reno Nevada.

Rohan is no stranger to the Legion, she's been a member since 1984, opening a Legion post in Sun Prairie years ago.

She has also lead the Wisconsin chapter of the Legion as Commander, and will now head the more than 2 million member national organization.





