5-year-old heart disease survivor receives new bike

MADISON (WKOW) -- Heart Disease remains the number one cause of death for people in the United States, but a Monroe 5-year-old from has fought hard not to be a part of that statistic.

"Within a few days of Carter being born, we found out that he had truncus arteriosus and an interrupted aortic arch," said Carter Boughton's dad Ryan Boughton.

At just five years old, Carter has already survived major surgeries to his heart. Despite this huge success, having a heart defect eliminates most avenues of exercise for him.

To help Carter, The American Heart Association teamed up with Pacific Cycle to give him a new bicycle.

"There are certain sports and things that are going to be a no go for Carter," said Ryan. "The biking here is brilliant."

The new Schwinn bike Carter received was a gift provided in part by The American Heart Association's Heart Walk. The event raises money to help fight heart disease in stroke.

