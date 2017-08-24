Reps Pocan, Ryan on Trump presidency

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin congressman Mark Pocan says he see signs some congressional republicans are turning against President Donald Trump.

During a town hall at the Madison Labor Temple Thursday night, the democrat was asked about impeachment.

Pocan said republicans have generally backed the president, until recently.

"I think we saw the first cracks with the Charlottesville, with the business community started dropping him from councils. that's the first kind of major crack from the Republican Party. But then we watched Senator Corker and a few others start to say something. That's a crack," said Pocan.

But, Pocan said it takes a lot to get to impeachment and it would still be a heavy lift with this congress.

His republican counterpart from southern Wisconsin, Paul Ryan, was asked about the president during a visit to Washington state.

The Speaker of the House was asked about how he sees himself personally influencing the president.

We're in constant contact to try and put together a shared agenda which we agree on and we're working together to move that shared agenda. For me it's really important that the president succeeds because if he succeeds, then the country succeeds," said Ryan.

Thursday, the president criticized Ryan for not tying debt ceiling legislation into a VA bill.

Ryan said he's confident congress will pass legislation so the U.S. will not hit the debt ceiling.